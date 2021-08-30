Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.75

Shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 8832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,005,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,188,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,465,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings VII Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSEV)

