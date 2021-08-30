Gould Asset Management LLC CA Buys 348,010 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 284.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,010 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 2.4% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned 0.19% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.0% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 286,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 17,974 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 10,087,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,494,000 after buying an additional 611,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $18.00. 58,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,329. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82.

