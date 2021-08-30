Gould Asset Management LLC CA Buys 3,800 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned approximately 0.17% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,948. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.43. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $109.01 and a 52-week high of $113.16.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.