Gould Asset Management LLC CA Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in PepsiCo by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PEP traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.70. 106,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,022,389. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

