Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $17.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 5.0% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after buying an additional 2,055,162 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $157,039,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,857,000 after buying an additional 1,204,927 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $91,062,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $38,760,000.

VCSH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.69. 40,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,886. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $83.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

