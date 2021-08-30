Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $3.36 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.0% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $364,391,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,833,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,841,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,827,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,048,000 after buying an additional 311,304 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,491,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,989,000 after buying an additional 68,767 shares during the period. Finally, Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 143.0% in the first quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,032,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,564,000 after buying an additional 607,780 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,710. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.82. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $111.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.277 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

