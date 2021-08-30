Gould Asset Management LLC CA Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.8% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 52,684 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $3,693,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 457,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 174,610 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.66. The stock had a trading volume of 20,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,726. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $52.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

