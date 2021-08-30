Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 1,495 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $142.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,168. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.02.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

