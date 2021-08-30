Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 1,805 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 0.6% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.29. 47,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,954. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $65.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

