Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 1,865 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period.

DVY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.98. 2,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,222. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.76.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

