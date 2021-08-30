Gould Asset Management LLC CA Trims Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM remained flat at $$107.94 during midday trading on Monday. 13,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,662. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

