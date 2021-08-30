Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.59

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.59 and last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 13897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,364,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,013,000 after buying an additional 2,798,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,573,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,322,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,946,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,109 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

