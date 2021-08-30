Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Short Interest Up 30.6% in August

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the July 29th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPL. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Great Panther Mining from $1.40 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the first quarter worth $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the first quarter worth $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 88.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 44.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 173.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.11. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.83.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Great Panther Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

