Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.30

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on GPEAF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.30.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

