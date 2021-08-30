Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $25.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

