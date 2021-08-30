Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Shares Up 1.6%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s share price shot up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $0.97. 7,473,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 4,383,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $65.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative return on equity of 51.78% and a negative net margin of 354.82%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Greenpro Capital during the first quarter worth $32,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Greenpro Capital during the first quarter worth $65,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greenpro Capital during the first quarter worth $73,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Greenpro Capital during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Greenpro Capital during the first quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

