GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 104,362 shares.The stock last traded at $8.79 and had previously closed at $8.76.
GHG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.70.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
