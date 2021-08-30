GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 104,362 shares.The stock last traded at $8.79 and had previously closed at $8.76.

GHG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,776 shares during the period. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

