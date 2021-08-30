Gregory N. Johnson Sells 14,843 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

INTU traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $565.38. The stock had a trading volume of 60,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,796. The company has a market cap of $154.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $518.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.37 and a 12-month high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

