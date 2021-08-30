Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. 503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRGSF)

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.