Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Grocery Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $896,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $399,162.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $2,800,840 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,372,000 after purchasing an additional 839,071 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,938,000 after purchasing an additional 253,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,799,000 after purchasing an additional 105,072 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,589,000 after purchasing an additional 378,038 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 810,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of -0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.23.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

