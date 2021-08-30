Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the July 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of GBOOY stock opened at $31.73 on Monday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.11.

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Bank, Long-term Savings, Brokerage, and SOFOM and Other Finance Companies. The Consolidated Bank segment includes a range of products and services including retail and wholesale banking.

