Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.91

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 67640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth about $3,122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 65.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

