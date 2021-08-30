Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Short Interest Up 31.2% in August

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 588,200 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the July 29th total of 448,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPV. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 22,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUPV stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 69,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05. Grupo Supervielle has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $229.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $120.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUPV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Grupo Supervielle from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

