GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,190 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.09% of OFG Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

OFG opened at $23.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $25.52.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. Analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.