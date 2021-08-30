GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 6,057 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

IEP stock opened at $54.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $69.10.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. Icahn Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.71%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.14%.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.