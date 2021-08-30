GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,829,000 after purchasing an additional 212,939 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,470,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,673,000 after purchasing an additional 65,987 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 837,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,701,000 after purchasing an additional 133,466 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $18.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.75. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

