GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 4,399 VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $129,165.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $1,358,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,826 shares in the company, valued at $184,040,062.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,665 shares of company stock worth $3,504,679. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSN stock opened at $214.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $234.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.60.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.