GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.03 Million Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,783 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,884 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $16.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.80. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOG. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.