GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.02 Million in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Herc by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Herc by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Herc by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Herc by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

HRI stock opened at $131.96 on Monday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $135.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.58.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

