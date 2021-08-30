GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.04 Million in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 39.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Linde by 7.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Linde by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN stock opened at $314.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $314.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

