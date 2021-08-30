GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1 Million in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,863 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.21.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTDR opened at $28.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 4.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

