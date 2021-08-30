GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,627 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after acquiring an additional 203,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $450.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $422.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $460.62. The firm has a market cap of $199.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

