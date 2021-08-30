GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 22,281 Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 149.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,281 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 66,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 30,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $26.11 on Monday. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $919.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.82.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $322.23 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

