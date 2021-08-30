GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

EYE opened at $57.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.66. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.24 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

