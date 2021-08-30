GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 25,000 Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YOU. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

NYSE YOU opened at $48.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.03. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

