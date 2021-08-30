GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $391.69 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $307.65 and a 1 year high of $396.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $386.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.44.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

