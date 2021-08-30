GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 80,047 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,047 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $41.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 111.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.