Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $14.67

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.67, but opened at $14.35. Guild shares last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 288 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GHLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $886.90 million and a P/E ratio of 1.67.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHLD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guild by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 123,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Guild during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in Guild by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 197,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

