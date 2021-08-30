Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $83.25 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,470 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.6% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $83,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 43.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1,065.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $299.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

