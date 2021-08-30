GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $99.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $85.63 on Monday. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

