H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.67 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. H. Lundbeck A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.34.

H. Lundbeck A/S stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790. H. Lundbeck A/S has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

