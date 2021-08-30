Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.56 million.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $42.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.75. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.54.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,991,745.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,315 shares of company stock worth $9,614,746 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

