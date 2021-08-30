Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Shares Down 5.8%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF)’s share price traded down 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.48. 8,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 7,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.40 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. engages in the provision of laboratory instruments, consumables, software and services to the assisted reproductive technology (ART) and developmental biology research markets. Its brands include Hamilton Thorne, Embryotech, and Gynemed. The company was founded by Meg Spencer and Diarmaid H.

