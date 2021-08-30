Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, June 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Hammerson news, insider Mike Butterworth bought 81,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £29,326.68 ($38,315.50). Also, insider Adam Metz bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £72,000 ($94,068.46).

LON HMSO opened at GBX 35.83 ($0.47) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 36.85. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -1.48. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.01%.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

