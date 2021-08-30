Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 65.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWC stock opened at $46.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.28. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.67.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

