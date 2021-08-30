Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 14,600 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Equitable by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,199,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,283,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 29.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 118.3% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,355,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,401,000 after buying an additional 1,818,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

EQH opened at $31.49 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

