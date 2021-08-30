Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 27,200 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.10% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIMO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

SIMO opened at $74.03 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $81.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

