Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 74,594 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 25,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,679,000 after buying an additional 60,317 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $65.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.44. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,138,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $1,337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,339,211 shares in the company, valued at $490,919,823.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 726,933 shares of company stock valued at $46,062,112. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.