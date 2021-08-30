Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 40.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 39.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 367,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 243,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 16,561 shares in the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCLH opened at $26.16 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCLH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

