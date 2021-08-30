Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in argenx were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of argenx by 15.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 458.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on argenx from $324.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered argenx to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. argenx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.62.

Shares of ARGX opened at $336.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.56. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $212.66 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of -48.17 and a beta of 0.91.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.46 million. Analysts expect that argenx SE will post -7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

